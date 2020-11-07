Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I

Visitors clinched six-wicket win to go 1-0 up

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I

Photo: AFP

UPDATE: And that’s it. Pakistan have won the match comprehensively by a six-wicket margin and with six balls to spare.

UPDATE: After 15 overs, Pakistan have reached to 130-2 and need another 27 runs to win the first T20I.

Some praise from the fans for the stylish right-handed batsman.

Fifty for Babar Azam.

Brilliant knock from the Pakistan captain who is keeping things going despite lack of support from the other end.

WICKET: Another big one for the visitors as young Haider Ali departs after scoring just seven off eight balls.

Pakistan 62-2 (7.5 overs)

WICKET: A big wicket for the visitors as Fakhar Zaman walks back to the pavilion after scoring 19 off 12 balls.

Pakistan 36-1 (4 overs)

We are back for the second session of the first T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

We will join you once the innings will resume.

UPDATE: Zimbabwe have finished their innings at the score of 156-6.

UPDATE: Zimbabwe are now 107-4 after 14 overs.

Seems like they are well on their way to post a score in the region of 170.

We have a major update regarding the future of Elton Chigumbura.

WICKET: Another wicket for the home team as Wahab Riaz dismissed Sikandar Raza, who went back to the pavilion after scoring seven off five deliveries.

Sports presenter Roha Nadeem has some words regarding Usman Qadir’s first wicket in the T20Is for Pakistan.

WICKET: Usman Qadir claims his maiden T20I wicket for Pakistan as he removed set Williams.

Zimbabwe 70-4 (9.2 overs)

Update: Zimbabwe are going more than just decently and reach 49 for the loss of two wickets after seven overs.

WICKET: Big wicket for Pakistan as Haris Rauf removes in-form Brendon Taylor.

Zimbabwe 34-2 (4.1 overs)

Proud moment for Usman Qadir who is playing first T20I for Pakistan.

WICKET: Great start for the home team as Mohammad Hasnain removes Zimbabwe captain Chibhabha who went back without scoring.

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir is set to make his debut in the T20Is for Pakistan.

The news from the centre is that visitors have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Welcome to the live blog for the first T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.  

