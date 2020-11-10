Live Blog: Pakistan start cautiously in 130-run chase

WICKET: Major breakthrough for Zimbabwe as experienced opener Fakhar Zaman went back to the pavilion after scoring 21.

Pakistan 39-1 (6.5 overs)

Pakistan off to a solid but cautious start as the home team reach 36 without loss after six overs.

Pakistan 36-0 (6 overs)

We are back for the second session as Fakhar Zaman and debutant Abdullah Shafiq are opening the innings for the home team.

Let’s see if the visitors produce a remarkable performance and finish the tour on the high.

That was a rather sorry display of batting performance from the visitors who never got going during the final game of the tour.

UPDATE: And that’s the end of Zimbabwe’ innings as they managed to score 129-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

WICKET: Donald Tiripano’s fighting knock of 28 came to an end as he was run out on the throw of Imad Wasim.

Zimbabwe 122-9 (18.3 overs)

WICKET: Hasnain gets his first wicket of the day as Wellington Masakadza went back to the pavilion after scoring 11.

Zimbabwe 120-8 (18.1 overs)

Senior sports journalist Aalia Rasheed has highlighted the respectful gesture by Pakistan cricket team for the departing Zimbabwe all-rounder.

A display of respect in honour of @ChigumburaElton Nice gesture from Pakistan team. He is playing his last international match.#PakvsZim — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) November 10, 2020

WICKET: Another wicket for Usman as Elton Chigumbura, who is playing his last international match, went back to the pavilion after scoring just two.

Zimbabwe 87-5 (15 overs)

WICKET: Usman is one fire. Madhevere went back to the pavilion.

Zimbabwe 75-6 (12.5 overs)

WICKET: Usman Qadir get another one. Zimbabwe five down already.

WICKET: Another wicket for Pakistan as Ryan Burl departs after scoring just one.

Zimbabwe 57-4 (9.2 overs)

WICKET: Usman Qadir gets into action as he removed captain Chibhabha who went back to the pavilion after scoring 31.

Zimbabwe 55-3 (8.2 overs)

It seems like ICC is very impressed by the field of Fakhar Zaman.

👀 How about this catch by Fakhar Zaman?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/misplRoap0 — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2020

WICKET: Another big wicket for the home team as Rauf removes in-form Ervine.

Zimbabwe 33-2 (5.3 overs)

WICKET: Imad Wasim provides the breakthrough as Brendan Taylor is caught out for eight.

Zimbabwe: 26-1 (3.5 overs)

Watch Abdullah Shafique receiving his Green Cap from veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez.

Abdullah Shafique’s selection in the national side comes on the back of his impressive performance in the recently concluded National T20 Cup 2020 where he scored 358 runs from 10 games at an average 44.75 and strike rate of 133.08 for Central Punjab. He struck a centuries and two half-centuries in this year’s competition.

Pakistan won the opening game following a six-wicket margin. They won the series by registering an eight-wicket win in the following game.

UPDATE: The news from the centre is Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bat first.

The news coming in that young batsman Abdullah Shafiq is making his debut for the national team in the shortest format of the game.

The home team are eyeing a clean sweep whereas the visitors are hoping to register a consolation victory.

Welcome to the live blog for the third T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.