Live Blog: Qalandars put Zalmi to bat first in PSL 2020 eliminator

Peshawar Zalmi playing XI:

Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali. Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Hardus Viljoen, Wahab Riaz (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Irfan, Saqib Mahmood, Rahat Ali

Lahore Qalandars playing XI:

Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Mohammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilber Hussain

The teams are in as we are edging closer to starting the match.

The news from the centre is Qalandars’ captain Sohail Akhtar has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second fixture of the day in the Pakistan Super League (PLS) 2020 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.