Live Blog: Qalandars opt to bat first in PSL 2020 final

Really interesting team selection by Karachi Kings where the team management opted for Iftikhar Ahmed, who has only scored 92 runs and has 2 wickets to his name in 11 PSL matches this year.

Lahore Qalandars playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), David Weise, Samit Patel, Mohammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Karachi Kings playing XI:

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Shane Rutherford, Umaid Asif Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

Team news is in and there is only one change in two teams where Karachi opted for Umaid Asif instead of Wayne Parnell.

News from the centre is Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opt to bat first.

While we await for the toss, please read our detailed preview here.

It is going to be a mouth-watering contest between arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Welcome to the live blog for the coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 final.