Sunday, November 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Live Blog: Sultans elect to bowl first in second PSL 2020 eliminator

Winner to face Karachi Kings in grand finale on Sunday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 15, 2020
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Live Blog: Sultans elect to bowl first in second PSL 2020 eliminator

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Lahore Qalandars playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Multan Sultans playing XI:

Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Adam Lyth, Shan Masood (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan

News from the centre is Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

