Live Blog: Bopara key as Sultans eye respectable total in PSL 2020 qualifier

UPDATE: After 15 overs, Multan have managed to score 91 for the loss of five wickets.

How much do you think they will be able to score?

A fan is impressed by the bowling performance of young Arshad Iqbal

This is some superb bowling by @iamArshadiqbal He is using shot bowl with some pace and did manage to remove dangerous @KhushdilShah_ for @KarachiKingsARY #KKvMS #HBLPSLV — Jatt (@WaqarZafar888) November 14, 2020

WICKET: Another big one for Karachi as dangerous Khushdil Shah departs after scoring 17.

Multan Sultans 80-5 (12.3 overs)

UPDATE: 50-up for Multan after nine overs.

How much do you think will Sultans manage to post?

WICKET: Dear o Dear. What have you done Zeeshan? Very careless shot from the youngster as Multan lost four wickets inside the first seven overs.

Multan Sultans 40-4 (6.3 overs)

WICKET: Another run out. What is happening here? Another big wicket for Karachi as dangerous Rilee Rossouw went back to the pavilion after scoring just five.

Multan Sultans 36-3 (5.4 overs)

WICKET: A very lucky break for the Kings as Sultans lost their captain Shan Masood who went back to the pavilion after scoring three off two balls.

Multan Sultans 23-2 (3.2 overs)

WICKET: Waqas Maqsood bags a big one as Lyth walks back to the pavilion after scoring nine off seven balls.

Multan Sultans 19-1 (2.3 overs)

As we are waiting for the live action to begin, you can listen to the first episode of Samaa Podcast where we talked about Pakistan Super League as well.

Before the game begins, both teams are paying tribute to former Karachi Kings and Islamabad United coach Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai earlier this year.

Multan Sultans playing XI:

Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Adam Lyth, Shan Masood (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Irfan

Karachi Kings playing XI:

Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Wayne Parnell, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Sherfane Rutherford

The team line ups are in and we have some surprises.

The news from the centre is that Karachi Kings’ captain Imad Wasim has won the toss and elected to field first.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Pakistan Super League 2020 qualifier.