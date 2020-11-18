Lahore Qalandars’ Tamim Iqbal opens up about playing in Pakistan

Bangladesh’s star opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has revealed that he ‘enjoyed’ playing cricket in Pakistan.

The left-handed batsman came to the country to take part in the playoffs of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Lahore Qalandars where his team ended on a losing note in the final against Karachi Kings.

Tamim, during an interview to Cricket Pakistan, revealed that he always enjoys playing in Pakistan where the passion of the fans is very similar to his home country.

“I have always enjoyed coming to Pakistan but this time it’s a bit different,” he said. “Due to the [bio-secure] bubble, we have to stay in the hotel and only allowed to go to a dedicated area. It’s not fun but you have to follow the rules. Pakistan is a fantastic country and very similar to ours with a lot of cricket fans who are very passionate about the game.”

Talking about the new reality where there are no fans are allowed to be in the stadium, Tamim reveals that it’s ‘different’ to play without anyone cheering for the teams.

“It’s different to play without the crowd in the stadium because there is no one to cheer when a boundary is hit or a wicket is taken,” he added. “But life goes on and we will have to carry like this for the safety of people. But having said that, at least people are now getting to watch cricket on the television.”