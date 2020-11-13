Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

Kroos criticises UEFA, FIFA for treating players like ‘puppets’

German midfielder believes footballers are powerless in discussions about competitions

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos feels that footballers are just “puppets” used by governing bodies FIFA and UEFA and are powerless in discussions about competitions such as the Nations League or a possible new European Super League.

“At the end of the day, as players we’re just puppets for all these new things which are invented by FIFA and UEFA. Nobody asks us,” Kroos said in his podcast ‘Einfach mal Luppen’.

Kroos, who made his 100th appearances for Germany last month, is in the squad for Wednesday’s friendly against the Czech Republic as well as Nations League matches against Ukraine and Spain.

The 2014 World Cup winner feels if players had more say they “wouldn’t be playing in the Nations League, nor a Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, nor a Club World Cup with 20 or more teams”.

The Real star said he feels such tournaments are planned “to suck out everything financially, and, of course, physically from every single player — and then some”.

Last month, outgoing Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claimed a European Super League could soon become a reality.

Kroos said a league comprising Europe’s top 18 clubs would be “a very, very interesting thing in sporting terms” which would generate large television audiences, but it risks widening the gap between the continent’s elite and the rest.

“It is also good to leave certain things just as they are when they are good,” Kroos added, referring to the current Champions League, European Championship and World Cup formats as “top products”.

fifa Toni Kroos
 
