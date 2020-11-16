Kings eye maiden PSL title for Dean Jones: Imad Wasim

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said that the team is eager to lift their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title for their former coach Dean Jones.

The former Australian batsman passed away in Mumbai earlier this year due to cardiac arrest.

Jones was the head coach of the Kings franchise when PSL 2020 came to a halt in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Imad, while talking to the media on the eve of the final against Lahore Qalandars, said that the team is eager to lift the title for their former coach.

Photo Courtesy: PSL

“We will play this final for Deano,” he said. “He was a father figure in the dressing room. We want to win this title for him and to give him the tribute he deserves.”

Karachi made it to the final of the competition for the first time after clinching a nail-biting win over Multan Sultans in the qualifier through the Super Over.

Talking about their route to the final, Imad suggested that the team does not feel any extra pressure ahead of the last game of the competition.

“We played good cricket in the qualifier but could not finish the game as we wanted,” he said. “But I don’t think there is any extra pressure on the players ahead of Tuesday’s match. The focus is to play our best cricket.”