Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Kane hopeful of ending Tottenham’s trophy drought under Mourinho’s ‘aura’

Spurs have not won a silverware since 2008

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Kane hopeful of ending Tottenham’s trophy drought under Mourinho’s ‘aura’

Photo: AFP

Star striker Harry Kane believes an influx of experienced players and the “aura” of manager Jose Mourinho could help Tottenham Hotspur finally end their trophy drought after falling agonisingly short in recent years.

Spurs, without silverware since 2008, are second in the Premier League, through to the League Cup quarter-finals and well-placed to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages.

The London club came close to winning trophies under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, even reaching the Champions League final, but they always fell just short.

Serial winner Mourinho arrived 12 months ago while a number of their recent signings, including loan signing Gareth Bale, have experience of winning major trophies.

Kane believes that could make the difference this year.

“We have got players who have won things in the changing room, we have got good experience in the changing room, good leaders in the changing room, and I feel like we are at a place now where if we get it right mentally, we can achieve things, but we are not getting carried away,” Kane told Spurs TV. “Obviously Jose is a winner at every level,” he added. “He has come in with that aura about him and obviously he wants to win things here.”

He continued by saying: “It is just instilling that confidence into the team. He is a great man, with great experience, so us as players can only look at that and just take confidence from that. We have had a great relationship since he walked through the door.”

Kane has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season, along with 10 assists, forming a deadly partnership with Son Heung-min.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Football Harry Kane Jose Mourinho Tottenham Hotspur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB appoints first female governing board member
PCB appoints first female governing board member
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against...
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against Zimbabwe
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince
Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince
Pakistan drop Asad Shafiq from New Zealand tour squad
Pakistan drop Asad Shafiq from New Zealand tour squad
PCB offers high-performance centre job to Younis Khan: reports
PCB offers high-performance centre job to Younis Khan: reports
Faf du Plessis arrives in Pakistan for PSL 2020 play-offs
Faf du Plessis arrives in Pakistan for PSL 2020 play-offs
India captain Kohli to fly home after first Australia Test
India captain Kohli to fly home after first Australia Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.