Kamran Akmal to miss QeA Trophy 2020-21 fourth-round matches

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal will miss the fourth-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The 38-year-old is a part of the Central Punjab side but suffered an injury while keeping in the match against Balochistan.

Therefore, Kamran will now miss the team’s next match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will begin from Friday and he will be replaced by Ali Shan.

The injury kept Kamran out of the Pakistan Super League playoffs as well where he was a part of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise.

The Lahore-born has played 249 First Class matches in his career where he has managed to score 13,481 runs at an average of 38.29, which included 33 centuries and 62 half-centuries.