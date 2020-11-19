Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Kamran Akmal to miss QeA Trophy 2020-21 fourth-round matches

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman suffered injury during match against Balochistan

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Kamran Akmal to miss QeA Trophy 2020-21 fourth-round matches

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal will miss the fourth-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The 38-year-old is a part of the Central Punjab side but suffered an injury while keeping in the match against Balochistan.

Therefore, Kamran will now miss the team’s next match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will begin from Friday and he will be replaced by Ali Shan.

The injury kept Kamran out of the Pakistan Super League playoffs as well where he was a part of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise.

The Lahore-born has played 249 First Class matches in his career where he has managed to score 13,481 runs at an average of 38.29, which included 33 centuries and 62 half-centuries.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Kamran Akmal Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over...
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over Sultans
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Lahore Qalandars’ Tamim Iqbal opens up about playing in Pakistan
Lahore Qalandars’ Tamim Iqbal opens up about playing in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.