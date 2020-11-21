Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Kamran Akmal skips LPL 2020 due to injury: reports

Posted: Nov 21, 2020
Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has pulled out of this year’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to an injury, Sportskeeda has reported.

The 38-year-old was signed by the Dambulla Hawks as an overseas player for the inaugural edition which will be played in Sri Lanka’s Hambantota from November 26 till December 16.

The veteran campaigner has been struggling with injuries lately and recently underwent an MRI scan. While speaking to Express News, he said the decision to withdraw from the tournament was taken on doctor’s advice.

“My flight was confirmed for Saturday morning but after assessing my MRI report, late last night, my doctor asked me to rest for a few more days before getting back on the field.”

The Peshawar Zalmi batsman did not take part in the playoff stage of the Pakistan Super League 2020. The Central Punjab player has pulled out of the fourth-round game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kamran Akmal
 
