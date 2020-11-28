Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Jaffna Stallions humble Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020

Thisara Parera's side register eight-wicket win in second fixture

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Jaffna Stallions humble Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020

Photo Courtesy: OfficialSLC/Twitter

Jaffna Stallions thrashed Galle Gladiators by eight wickets in the second game of the Lanka Premier League 2020 in Hambantota on Friday.

Gladiators, electing to bat first, managed 175-8 on the back of a half-century by captain Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan’s star all-rounder made 58 runs off 23 balls with three boundaries and six maximums.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka scored 30-ball 38 with seven fours to his name.

The 176-run target proved to be of little bother for the Stallions as Avishka Fernando anchored the side to victory with his half-century.

His 92-run knock included five boundaries and seven sixes. He put on an unbeaten 110-run partnership for the third wicket with veteran batsman Shoaib Malik.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Galle Gladiators Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sri Lanka, Jaffna Stallions, Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020, Shahid Afridi half century Lanka Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Lanka Premier League, LPL, Cricket, Jaffna vs Galle, Galle vs Jaffna, Stallions vs Gladiators, Gladiators vs Stallions, Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother's health...
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
Babar opens up about failure in third ODI against Zimbabwe
Babar opens up about failure in third ODI against Zimbabwe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.