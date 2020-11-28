Jaffna Stallions humble Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020

Thisara Parera's side register eight-wicket win in second fixture
Jaffna Stallions thrashed Galle Gladiators by eight wickets in the second game of the Lanka Premier League 2020 in Hambantota on Friday.
Gladiators, electing to bat first, managed 175-8 on the back of a half-century by captain Shahid Afridi.
Pakistan’s star all-rounder made 58 runs off 23 balls with three boundaries and six maximums.
Opener Danushka Gunathilaka scored 30-ball 38 with seven fours to his name.
The 176-run target proved to be of little bother for the Stallions as Avishka Fernando anchored the side to victory with his half-century.
His 92-run knock included five boundaries and seven sixes. He put on an unbeaten 110-run partnership for the third wicket with veteran batsman Shoaib Malik.