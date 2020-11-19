Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

Imad opens up about PSL 2020 triumph after beating Lahore

All-rounder terms winning title biggest achievement of his T20 career

SAMAA |
Photo: AFP

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said that beating winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title after beating Lahore Qalandars in the final was a special feeling.

Kings secured their maiden PSL triumph after beating Sohail Akhtar-led unit by a five-wicket margin in the grand finale at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday.

In a video posted by the PSL twitter account on Thursday, Imad gives the credit of the success to support staff including former coach Dean Jones.

“Winning PSL is a special feeling and I can say that it is my one of the biggest achievement in T20 career,” he said. “I want to thank Karachi fans who stood by us. No doubt it was an special achievement to win a title for Karachi, in Karachi, after beating Lahore.”

He added: “I want to give credit to the franchise owners, support staff including Wasim [Bhai] and late coach Dean Jones. Hopefully we will have many more to come.”

Talking about the team’s performance, Imad believes that players playing regular cricket helped them in achieving the objective.

“What went in our favour in the playoffs was that our important players like [Mohammad] Amir, Babar [Azam] and [Alex] Hales were coming in the competition after playing regular cricket,” he said.

