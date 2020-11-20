Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

ICC postpones 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup till 2023

The tournament was to be contested in South Africa

SAMAA
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 has been delayed till 2023.

The competition was scheduled to be contested in South Africa in November 2022. It will now be contested in February 2023.

The decision was announced through a press release.

“The Board also confirmed that the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will move from its current slot at the end of 2022 to 9-26 February 2023,” the release read. “The move follows the decision in August to postpone the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to 2022 meaning there would be three major events in 2022 with the Commonwealth Games in July 2022 and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup due to be held in November 2022.”

“As there are currently no major women’s events scheduled to take place in 2023, the Board confirmed the switch for the T20 World Cup to better support player preparation and to continue to build the momentum around the women’s game beyond 2022.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the ICC Manu Sawhney said that the decision to reschedule the event will help the players in balancing their workload in order to perform on a global stage. He went on to say that they can continue to build strengthen the women’s game through the next two years.

“We are committed to fuelling the growth of the women’s game and today’s decision enables us to do that over the longer term,” he said.

Cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

