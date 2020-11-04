Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports

Pacer has reportedly underwent scans at local hospital Karachi

Star fast-bowler Hasan Ali has reportedly once again suffered an injury which increased uncertainty regarding participation in the remaining matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The right-arm pacer has just recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff and participated in two matches for Central Punjab in the ongoing four-day competition.

However, sources close to the matter has confirmed that Ali is uncertain for the remaining matches of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The sources also confirmed that the Peshawar Zalmi star bowler has underwent scans in a local hospital in Karachi and the results will further help in evaluating his chances to participate in the remaining matches of the competition.

In the two matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Ali has five wickets to his name in three innings and could not bowl for Central Punjab in the second innings of their humiliating defeat against Northern.

The 26-year-old has represented Pakistan in nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20Is in his career where he has managed to claim 148 wickets for the national team.

Cricket Hasan ali Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
