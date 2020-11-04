Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports

Star fast-bowler Hasan Ali has reportedly once again suffered an injury which increased uncertainty regarding participation in the remaining matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The right-arm pacer has just recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff and participated in two matches for Central Punjab in the ongoing four-day competition.

However, sources close to the matter has confirmed that Ali is uncertain for the remaining matches of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The sources also confirmed that the Peshawar Zalmi star bowler has underwent scans in a local hospital in Karachi and the results will further help in evaluating his chances to participate in the remaining matches of the competition.

In the two matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Ali has five wickets to his name in three innings and could not bowl for Central Punjab in the second innings of their humiliating defeat against Northern.

The 26-year-old has represented Pakistan in nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20Is in his career where he has managed to claim 148 wickets for the national team.