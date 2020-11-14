Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs

Duo are replaced by Mohammad Imran, Salman Irshad

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Peshawar Zalmi’s star fast-bowler Hasan Ali and Lahore Qalandars’ all-rounder Agha Salman has been ruled out from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 playoffs.

As per a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on its website on Saturday, the duo has been replaced by Mohammad Imran and Salman Irshad.

Hasan will miss the campaign after suffering a back strain while playing for Central Punjab in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

On the other hand, Salman will not feature in the remaining matches of the T20 competition after suffering an ankle injury.

The PSL 2020 playoffs will begin from Saturday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

In the first match, table-toppers Multan Sultans will face second-placed team Karachi Kings whereas in the evening competition, Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi in the eliminator.

Agha Salman Cricket Hasan ali LAHORE QALANDARS Peshawar Zalmi PSL
 
