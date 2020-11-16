Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration

Right-arm pacer’s gesture stole limelight during PSL 2020 second eliminator

Nov 16, 2020
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Lahore Qalandars star pacer Haris Rauf has revealed that his celebrations after taking the wicket of Multan Sultans’ veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi was not apologetic.

The right-armer claimed the wicket of the 40-year-old on the first delivery he faced during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 second eliminator on Sunday at the National Stadium, Karachi.

After claiming the wicket, Rauf did not celebrate and instead showed an apologetic gesture.  

However, the 27-year-old, while talking in a video posted by ESPNCricinfo, revealed that he was just showing respect to legendary all-rounder.

“I am usually much more aggressive after taking a wicket but when I dismissed Shahid bhai yesterday, it was different,” said Rauf. “He is a Pakistani superstar. He has performed exceptionally and won many games for Pakistan. So it was important that I show him some respect.”

He added: “I didn’t really apologies to him. I just had to give him some respect and that was my style of doing it. For all that he has done for Pakistan, I have a lot of respect for him in my heart and that was my way of expressing it.”

Rauf finished the match with figures of 3-30 and helped Lahore Qalandars emerged victorious by 25 runs.

