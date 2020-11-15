Sunday, November 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Motorsport

Hamilton clinches Turkish GP to equal Schumacher’s record

Mercedes driver secured seventh Formula One world title on Sunday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hamilton clinches Turkish GP to equal Schumacher’s record

Photo: AFP

Lewis Hamilton secured a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix.

The Briton matched Michael Schumacher’s haul of drivers’ crowns with three races of the season remaining.

The 35-year-old sealed his latest title with a typically measured masterclass, handling treacherous wet early conditions to claim his 94th career win despite starting sixth on the grid.

Hamilton, who sealed his first title in 2008, was adding to his unprecedented roster of records – most wins with 94, most pole positions, most podium finishes and most consecutive points finishes.

His victory in Istanbul gave him an unassailable lead over his only rival, teammate Valtteri Bottas, with two races in Bahrain and the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to come.

Hamilton was followed home on Sunday by Racing Point’s Sergio Perez with Sebastian Vettel for Ferrari in third. Bottas was down in 14th.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Formula One Lewis Hamilton Michael Schumacher Turkish GP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over...
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over Sultans
PCB appoints first female governing board member
PCB appoints first female governing board member
Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince
Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against...
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against Zimbabwe
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Pakistan drop Asad Shafiq from New Zealand tour squad
Pakistan drop Asad Shafiq from New Zealand tour squad
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Faf du Plessis arrives in Pakistan for PSL 2020 play-offs
Faf du Plessis arrives in Pakistan for PSL 2020 play-offs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.