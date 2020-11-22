Sunday, November 22, 2020  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Hafeez hits back at Ramiz after call for retirement

Former opening batsman believes his 12-year-old can understand cricket better

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Hafeez hits back at Ramiz after call for retirement

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has hit back at former captain and now a renowned commentator Ramiz Raja for asking him to retire from the game.

The 40-year-old has been in outstanding form in the shortest format of the game in 2020 where he is sixth-highest scorer in the world with 865 runs in 27 innings at an average of 45.52, which included seven half-centuries.

Despite his impressive run in T20 cricket, Ramiz repeatedly reiterated his point of view that he and Shoaib Malik should bid farewell to the game and give chance to youngsters.

Hafeez, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, hit back at the former opening batsman and believes that his 12-year-old son can understand cricket better than Ramiz.

“I believe that every citizen in Pakistan is entitled to freedom of expression and I have always respected others opinion,” the Lahore Qalandars batsman said. “If we are talking about Ramiz Raja, I highly respect what he has achieved in his career but I always had reservations on his cricketing sense and awareness. I have a 12-year-old son who has far better judgement than the former cricketer.”

The Lahore-born batsman went on to say that Raja speaks on his retirement as he needs sensationalist topics for increasing his views for his YouTube channel.

He added that the decision to retire from the professional game will be taken by him only.

“I am deeply satisfied with my career and will step away if I find myself failing to keep up with the fitness requirements or there is another player who can step up to the mark and perform better than me,” he said.

Hafeez also expressed optimism to be a part of the Pakistan squad for the next year’s T20 World Cup in India.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan PCB Ramiz Raja
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Lahore Qalandars’ Tamim Iqbal opens up about playing in Pakistan
Lahore Qalandars’ Tamim Iqbal opens up about playing in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.