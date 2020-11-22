Hafeez hits back at Ramiz after call for retirement

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has hit back at former captain and now a renowned commentator Ramiz Raja for asking him to retire from the game.

The 40-year-old has been in outstanding form in the shortest format of the game in 2020 where he is sixth-highest scorer in the world with 865 runs in 27 innings at an average of 45.52, which included seven half-centuries.

Despite his impressive run in T20 cricket, Ramiz repeatedly reiterated his point of view that he and Shoaib Malik should bid farewell to the game and give chance to youngsters.

Hafeez, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, hit back at the former opening batsman and believes that his 12-year-old son can understand cricket better than Ramiz.

“I believe that every citizen in Pakistan is entitled to freedom of expression and I have always respected others opinion,” the Lahore Qalandars batsman said. “If we are talking about Ramiz Raja, I highly respect what he has achieved in his career but I always had reservations on his cricketing sense and awareness. I have a 12-year-old son who has far better judgement than the former cricketer.”

The Lahore-born batsman went on to say that Raja speaks on his retirement as he needs sensationalist topics for increasing his views for his YouTube channel.

He added that the decision to retire from the professional game will be taken by him only.

“I am deeply satisfied with my career and will step away if I find myself failing to keep up with the fitness requirements or there is another player who can step up to the mark and perform better than me,” he said.

Hafeez also expressed optimism to be a part of the Pakistan squad for the next year’s T20 World Cup in India.