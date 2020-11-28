Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan predicts winner of Australia-India fixtures

He made his pick during ODI series opener

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Former England captain Michael Vaughan predicts winner of Australia-India fixtures

Photo: ICC/Twitter

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Australia will comfortably beat India throughout the bilateral tour.

The former captain made the remarks on Twitter during the first ODI between the two sides in Sydney on Friday.

Australia made a winning start as they registered a 66-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The heavyweights are also scheduled to play three T20Is and a five-match Test series. after the 50-over games.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket England India Michael Vaughan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
England, Michael Vaughan, Cricket, Australia, India, Australia vs India, Australia vs India 2020-21, India vs Australia 2020-21, India vs Australia 2020-21, India tour of Australia 2020-21, India tour of Australia,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother's health...
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
Babar opens up about failure in third ODI against Zimbabwe
Babar opens up about failure in third ODI against Zimbabwe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.