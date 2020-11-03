Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday.

The 39-year-old quit international cricket in 2016 but kept playing in Twenty20 leagues such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He retired from Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) last year.

The Queensland-born has played more than 650 international and domestic matches in which he scored 19,771 runs and took 507 wickets.

He represented several franchises namely Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Tasmania, Canterbury, Dhaka Dynamites, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and St Lucia Zouks throughout his career.