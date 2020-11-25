Football legend Diego Maradona passes away

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60, Daily Mail has reported.

The World Cup-winning striker reportedly suffered a heart attack which proved fatal.

The former Barcelona and Napoli player was recently discharged from the hospital where he underwent a brain surgery.

Maradona’s lawyer confirmed the news and tributes from across the world started flooding.

His condition had deteriorated during the 2018 World Cup in Russia as he collapsed at the executive box during a fixture between Argentina and Nigeria.

Details to follow