FIFA reschedules ‘The Best’ awards to December 17

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association announced that The Best awards ceremony has been rescheduled to December 17.

The winners are voted for by the national team captains and coaches, 200 journalists as well as an online ballot of fans.

There are prizes for the best men’s and women’s player, coach, goalkeeper, best 11, best goal and best fans.

The original awards ceremony was postponed in September due to coronavirus and the new ceremony will be a ‘virtual’ event.