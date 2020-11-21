Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

FIFA reschedules ‘The Best’ awards to December 17

Event was earlier postponed due to coronavirus

Posted: Nov 21, 2020
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 21, 2020
FIFA reschedules ‘The Best’ awards to December 17

Photo: AFP

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association announced that The Best awards ceremony has been rescheduled to December 17.

The winners are voted for by the national team captains and coaches, 200 journalists as well as an online ballot of fans.

There are prizes for the best men’s and women’s player, coach, goalkeeper, best 11, best goal and best fans.

The original awards ceremony was postponed in September due to coronavirus and the new ceremony will be a ‘virtual’ event.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
FIFA, Fédération Internationale de Football Association, Football, The Best awards, The Best awards 2020, football awards,
 

