Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman will not take part in the upcoming tour of New Zealand on medical grounds.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development in its press release on Sunday.

“Batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand,” the release stated. “Fakhar is suffering from fever and has not recovered in time for the Pakistan squad’s departure for the tour.”

The cricketer will spend time in isolation till he makes a full recovery.

Pakistan’s senior team and along with Shaheens squad is scheduled to depart for the New Zealand tour on Monday which begins with the 20-over games on December 18, 20 and 22.

The two side will then head towards the two Test matches to be played on December 26 and January 3.

The cricket board had initially stated that all 30 members in the New Zealand-bound tour were tested negative for the coronavirus.