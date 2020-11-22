Sunday, November 22, 2020  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour

Left-handed batsman is suffering from fever

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour

Photo: AFP

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman will not take part in the upcoming tour of New Zealand on medical grounds.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development in its press release on Sunday.

“Batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand,” the release stated. “Fakhar is suffering from fever and has not recovered in time for the Pakistan squad’s departure for the tour.”

The cricketer will spend time in isolation till he makes a full recovery.

Pakistan’s senior team and along with Shaheens squad is scheduled to depart for the New Zealand tour on Monday which begins with the 20-over games on December 18, 20 and 22.

The two side will then head towards the two Test matches to be played on December 26 and January 3.

The cricket board had initially stated that all 30 members in the New Zealand-bound tour were tested negative for the coronavirus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket fakhar zaman new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Pakistan tour of New Zealand, Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020-21, New Zealand vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020-21, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs New Zealand 2020-21,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Hafeez hits back at Ramiz after call for retirement
Hafeez hits back at Ramiz after call for retirement
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.