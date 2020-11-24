Fakhar Zaman again tests negative for Covid-19

Pakistan’s explosive opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been again tested negative for coronavirus.

The left-hander was tested for the pathogen after high fever which resulted in him withdrawing from the New Zealand tour at the very last moments.

Zaman could not travel with the squad as per the guidance of New Zealand’s federal government where no individual, who is having high fever, is allowed to travel for the country.

The 30-year-old was tested negative for Covid-19 before falling sick as well and will now travel to his hometown Mardan.

Zaman has represented Pakistan in three Tests, 47 ODIs and 40 T20Is in his career where he has managed to score 2,990 runs, which included four centuries and 17 half-centuries.