Faf du Plessis joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2020 playoffs

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is set to make his debut in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after joining Peshawar Zalmi.

The 36-year-old will join Wahab Riaz-led unit for the playoffs of the season five which is set to be played from November 14 to November 17, 2020 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

This will be the first time when Du Plessis will take part in the Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

The stylish right-hander has played 232 T20 matches in his career where he has managed to score 5,707 runs at an average of 29.72, which included one century and 35 fifties.

Du Plessis has played 47 T20Is for South Africa as well where he managed to score 1,407 runs at an average of 34.31, which included once century and eight fifties.

Zalmi are scheduled to face Lahore Qalandars in the first Eliminator on November 14.