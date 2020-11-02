Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Faf du Plessis joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2020 playoffs

Competition’s remaining four matches will be played in Karachi

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Faf du Plessis joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2020 playoffs

Photo: AFP

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is set to make his debut in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after joining Peshawar Zalmi.

The 36-year-old will join Wahab Riaz-led unit for the playoffs of the season five which is set to be played from November 14 to November 17, 2020 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

This will be the first time when Du Plessis will take part in the Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

The stylish right-hander has played 232 T20 matches in his career where he has managed to score 5,707 runs at an average of 29.72, which included one century and 35 fifties.

Du Plessis has played 47 T20Is for South Africa as well where he managed to score 1,407 runs at an average of 34.31, which included once century and eight fifties.

Zalmi are scheduled to face Lahore Qalandars in the first Eliminator on November 14.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Faf du Plessis pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan confirm limited-overs tour of South Africa
Pakistan confirm limited-overs tour of South Africa
Iftikhar, Babar help Pakistan seal ODI series win against Zimbabwe
Iftikhar, Babar help Pakistan seal ODI series win against Zimbabwe
Haris, Shaheen star as Pakistan win first Zimbabwe ODI
Haris, Shaheen star as Pakistan win first Zimbabwe ODI
Ben Dunk ‘can’t wait’ to make PSL return
Ben Dunk ‘can’t wait’ to make PSL return
Pakistan announce squad for first Zimbabwe ODI
Pakistan announce squad for first Zimbabwe ODI
Prison sentences for corrupt cricketers under PCB's new draft law
Prison sentences for corrupt cricketers under PCB’s new draft law
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Farhat, Sarfaraz, Fawad star in second round matches
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Farhat, Sarfaraz, Fawad star in second round matches
Independent adjudicator dismisses Saleem Malik's appeal for NOC
Independent adjudicator dismisses Saleem Malik’s appeal for NOC
Talat, Fawad star on day two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21
Talat, Fawad star on day two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21
Pakistan to host bilateral hockey series, Asian tournaments
Pakistan to host bilateral hockey series, Asian tournaments
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.