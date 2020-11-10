Faf du Plessis arrives in Pakistan for PSL 2020 play-offs

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has arrived to take part in the play-off stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The former Proteas captain will represent former champions Peshawar Zalmi in the knockout stage.

The franchise shared an image of the 36-year-old batsman at his hotel room in Karachi.

Faf du Plessis joins the Zalmi Squad in Karachi ahead of Zalmi's playoff match on 14th November ⚡



— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) November 10, 2020

Du Plessis’ compatriot Hardus Viljoen has also reached Pakistan for the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the first eliminator on November 14.