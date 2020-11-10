Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Faf du Plessis arrives in Pakistan for PSL 2020 play-offs

Right-handed batsman to represent Peshawar Zalmi in knockout stage

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Faf du Plessis arrives in Pakistan for PSL 2020 play-offs

Photo: AFP

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has arrived to take part in the play-off stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The former Proteas captain will represent former champions Peshawar Zalmi in the knockout stage.

The franchise shared an image of the 36-year-old batsman at his hotel room in Karachi.

Du Plessis’ compatriot Hardus Viljoen has also reached Pakistan for the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the first eliminator on November 14.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Faf du Plessis Pakistan pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Pakistan Super League, PSL 2020, PSL, Pakistan Super League 2020, Pakistan Super League 5, PSL 5, PSL 2020, PSL V, Faf du Plessis PSL, PSL Faf du Plessis,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away
Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away
PCB offers high-performance centre job to Younis Khan: reports
PCB offers high-performance centre job to Younis Khan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.