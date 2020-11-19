Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

England’s Moeen Ali ‘can’t wait’ to tour Pakistan

All-rounder believes ECB’s decision to travel ‘massive moment for cricket’

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
England’s Moeen Ali ‘can’t wait’ to tour Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Star all-rounder Moeen Ali believes that England’s potential tour of Pakistan in 2021 will be a ‘massive moment for cricket going forward’.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that the Three Lions will travel to the country for the first time in 16 years for a two-match T20I series.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes Pakistan’s decision to honour their commitment to tour England in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic this year played a role.

“It’s a massive moment for cricket going forward,” Ali said on a conference call from Cape Town ahead of a T20I series against South Africa. “I think it’s right we go back after such a long time for the game itself and for Pakistan and cricket in the country. We can’t wait to go there.”

England will play two T20Is in Karachi on October 14 and 15 in their first visit to Pakistan since 2005.

Ali played in Pakistan in the Pakistan Super League for franchise Multan Sultans.

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison hailed the move as a “significant moment for both nations”.

Harrison said the priority would be to ensure the squad operated under the tightest security possible.

“We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place,” Harrison said. “Especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing Covid-19 pandemic.”

Coronavirus Cricket ecb England and Wales Cricket Board ENGLAND CRICKET BOARD moeen ali Pakistan
 
