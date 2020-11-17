Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

England’s Henderson, Sterling ruled out Iceland clash

Both players are suffering from injuries

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
England’s Henderson, Sterling ruled out Iceland clash

Photo: AFP

Star midfielder Jordan Henderson and winger Raheem Sterling will miss England’s Nations League fixture against Iceland on Wednesday, the Football Association has announced.

Liverpool captain Henderson suffered a knock during Sunday’s loss away to Belgium, while Manchester City forward Sterling has withdrawn because of a calf problem.

An FA statement issued Monday said the two players had returned to their respective clubs for further assessment.

England manager Gareth Southgate will now continue his preparations for his side’s final game of the year with a 22-man squad.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Football iceland
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over...
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over Sultans
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
PCB appoints first female governing board member
PCB appoints first female governing board member
Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince
Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against...
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against Zimbabwe
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Pakistan drop Asad Shafiq from New Zealand tour squad
Pakistan drop Asad Shafiq from New Zealand tour squad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.