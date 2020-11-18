England to tour Pakistan for T20I series in October 2021

England cricket team will tour Pakistan for a two-match T20I series in October next year.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release issued on Wednesday.

The reigning 50-over world champions will play two T20I matches in Karachi on October 14 and 15, 2021.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan expressed delight over the development in a press release.

“I am delighted to confirm that England will be touring Pakistan to play two T20Is in October 2021,” said Wasim. This will be their first visit to Pakistan for 16 years and will open the door for both Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season. The full-strength England squad will arrive at the backend of our home series against New Zealand.”

The 49-year-old further added that the PCB are expecting to host Australia in the 2021-22 season as per the FTP commitment.

“We also expect Australia to visit Pakistan for their FTP commitment in the 2021-22 season, with England returning for both Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season,” he said.

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison was also quoted in a press release where he reiterated strong relationship between the boards.

“It’s a real pleasure to announce that the England men’s T20I squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021,” he said. “This will be first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and, as such, it represents a significant moment for both nations.

“As was demonstrated this summer, we have a strong relationship with the PCB, and the ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans.”