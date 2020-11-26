Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Dynamites beat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship

Ramin Shameem's side register comfortable eight-wicket win

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

PCB Dynamites registered a comfortable eight-wicket win in the fourth game of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2020 final over PCB Blasters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Aliya Riaz’s side, being asked to take guard, scored 160-1 on the back of a half-century by opener Sidra Amin. She made 73 off 58 deliveries with 13 boundaries to his name.

Javeria Khan played an unbeaten 49-run which included five fours.

Nashra Sandhu took the only wicket for the Dynamites.

Ramin Shameem’s team completed the 161-run chase in 18.5 overs, thanks to unbeaten fifties by opener Nahida Khan and Kainat Imtiaz.

Khan was named player of the match for her top score of 79 off 53 deliveries which included seven boundaries and two maximums.

She was supported by Imtiaz who made a quick 34-ball 52 after hitting six fours and as many sixes.

Anam Amin and Tooba Hassan bagged a wicket each for the Blasters.

