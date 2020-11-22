Dynamites beat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Championship opener

PCB Dynamites registered a seven-wicket win over PCB Blasters in the opening game of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2020 in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Ramin Shameem won the toss and invited Aliya Riaz’s side to bat first.

Blasters posted 137-4 in their 20 overs with Jaweria Rauf’s fighting 35 off 32 deliveries with the help of two boundaries and two maximums.

The captain struck six boundaries on her way to a 22-ball 34. Shameem along with Nashra Sanhdu and Kainat Imtiaz took a wicket each.

Dynamites completed the 138-run chase with five deliveries to spare, thanks to a superb half-century by opener Ayesha Zafar. Her 65-run knock off 50 deliveries included 10 boundaries and a maximums.

Iram Javed struck four sixes on her way to a 40-run knock which came off 30 balls.

Hafsa Amjad, Maham Tariq and Anam Amin all took a wicket each.