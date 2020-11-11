Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

CWI ‘disappointed’ with reports of players breaking bio-secure bubble protocols

West Indies players are undergoing mandatory quarantine in New Zealand

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CWI ‘disappointed’ with reports of players breaking bio-secure bubble protocols

Photo Courtesy: West Indies Cricket/ Twitter

West Indies cricket squad was rebuked Wednesday for repeatedly breaking Covid-19 isolation rules inside their team hotel in New Zealand, prompting health authorities to revoke their training privileges.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Johnny Grave said he was “bitterly disappointed” at the breaches, which he said had the potential to jeopardise the entire tour.

“They’ve let themselves down, let West Indies cricket down and potentially put the tour at risk and the New Zealand population at risk,” the Antigua-based administrator told Kiwi reporters in a hastily arranged conference call.

The cricketers are undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Christchurch, but the health department said they had not abided by strict bio-security protocols requiring the squad to stay in two separate bubbles.

“Members of the team were confirmed to have repeatedly broken managed isolation rules,” director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement. “Many of these incidents have been captured on CCTV and have also been reported by staff. The incidents include groups mingling and sharing food.”

Bloomfield said the breaches all occurred within the hotel where the team is based during the quarantine period and there was no risk to the general public.

He said a special dispensation allowing the West Indians to train during quarantine had been revoked, adding: “It is a privilege to come here but in return, they have to stick to the rules.”

Grave said the training ban was a “huge blow” but he agreed with the move, acknowledging New Zealand had worked hard to contain the coronavirus to a level where domestic life in the country is near-normal.

He was surprised his players had failed to follow the rules, saying they had experienced similar bio-secure bubbles touring England and competing in the Caribbean Premier League.

While such environments were challenging for players, Grave said they were the only way cricket could be played in the current environment.

“I am sympathetic, but at the same time I’m also bitterly disappointed,” he said.

Grave said CWI was launching an internal investigation and would interview all players to determine what occurred.

The health department said it would provide evidence to the probe and leave it to the governing body to determine if disciplinary action was needed against individual players.

New Zealand Cricket said it supported the health department’s position and public safety remained its top priority when hosting overseas teams.

It said the West Indies were in their 12th day of isolation and, if all players were virus-free, they would depart Friday for Queenstown, where they have warm-up matches against New Zealand A.

The first of three T20Is against the Black Caps is scheduled for November 27 at Eden Park, followed by two Tests.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
PCB appoints first female governing board member
PCB appoints first female governing board member
Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away
Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against...
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against Zimbabwe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.