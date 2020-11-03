CSA delegation visits Rawalpindi cricket stadium to assess arrangements

A Cricket South Africa (CSA) delegation visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday to review the arrangements ahead of a possible tour next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan briefed the four-member visiting party headed by Mike Gajjar.

The CSA delegation — while watching the third ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe — appeared satisfied with the arrangements by the PCB, particularly in regards to Covid-19 protocols.

They also expressed optimism that the situation will further improve in the coming days.

The CSA four-member representatives will also visit the National Stadium in Karachi and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.