Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship

Muneeba Ali's side register five-run win in Rawalpindi

Posted: Nov 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

PCB Challengers registered five-run victory over PCB Blasters in the fifth game of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2020 in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Challengers, electing to bat, were anchored to 157-7 on the back of a 61-run knock by Bismah Maroof. She hit nine boundaries and a six in space of 48 deliveries.

Fatima Sana chipped in with unbeaten 33-ball 41 which included four fours and a maximum.  

Hafsa Amjad was the pick of the bowlers with her figures of 3-27 in four overs.

A valiant half-century by veteran Javeria Khan was not enough for the Blasters to secure their first win as the side were restricted to 152-6 in their 20 overs.

Khan’s 56-run knock came off 47 balls and included eight boundaries.

Captain Aliya Riaz made 37 off 31 balls after hitting three fours and a six.

Fatima Sana, Saba Nazir and Bismah Maroof were the wicket takers for Muneeba Ali’s team.

PCB Blasters PCB Challengers
 
Pakistan, Cricket, National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship 2020, PCB Blasters vs PCB Challengers, PCB Challengers vs PCB Blasters
 

