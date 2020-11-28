Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship

PCB Challengers registered five-run victory over PCB Blasters in the fifth game of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2020 in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Challengers, electing to bat, were anchored to 157-7 on the back of a 61-run knock by Bismah Maroof. She hit nine boundaries and a six in space of 48 deliveries.

Fatima Sana chipped in with unbeaten 33-ball 41 which included four fours and a maximum.

Hafsa Amjad was the pick of the bowlers with her figures of 3-27 in four overs.

A valiant half-century by veteran Javeria Khan was not enough for the Blasters to secure their first win as the side were restricted to 152-6 in their 20 overs.

Khan’s 56-run knock came off 47 balls and included eight boundaries.

Captain Aliya Riaz made 37 off 31 balls after hitting three fours and a six.

Fatima Sana, Saba Nazir and Bismah Maroof were the wicket takers for Muneeba Ali’s team.