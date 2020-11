Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship

PCB Challengers registered a five-wicket win over PCB Dynamites in the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2020 on Sunday.

Dynamites, being sent to bat first, posted a low total of 108-9 in their 20 overs as opener Nahida Khan made 24-ball 26 with the help of four boundaries.

Fatima Sana, Saba Nazir, Aimen Anwar and Nida Dar took two wickets each for Muneeba Ali’s side.

Challengers successfully chased the 109-run target in 19.2 overs as Bismah Maroof made an unbeaten 43-ball 45 with two boundaries and a six to her name.

Fatima Sana scored an unbeaten 30-run knock with four fours to her name.

Kainat Imtiaz was the pick of the bowlers for the Dynamites as she returned with figures of 2-16 in 3.2 overs.