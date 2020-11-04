CAS sets date for Umar Akmal’s suspension appeal hearing: reports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will reportedly hear Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal’s ban appeal on December 1.

The Lahore-born batsman was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for violating the anti-corruption code. However, his ban was reduced to 18 months after an appeal in front of the independent adjudicator.

Following the tribunal’s decision, the PCB decided to take the matter in front of the CAS to overturn the verdict and reinstate the 36-month ban.

Sources close to the matter stated that the CAS has appointed a Queen’s Counsel adjudicator to hear the matter.

It is believed that neither of the parties will bear any financial expenses as the case will be heard virtually.