HOME > Cricket

BBL 2020-21 season to go ahead but with delayed start

The competition was set to underway from December 3

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
BBL 2020-21 season to go ahead but with delayed start

Photo Courtesy: BBL/ Facebook

Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) was Thursday pushed back a week, but organisers confirmed it will be played in multiple cities with state borders reopening after coronavirus shutdowns.

The 10th season of the eight-franchise T20 tournament was intially due to begin on December 3, but it will now start seven days later.

The women’s version is currently being played entirely in Sydney and there were concerns that also might be the case for the men’s edition.

But news in recent days that several state borders are set to reopen following a sharp drop in new coronavirus cases has allowed Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide to host 21 matches during December.

Venues for games in the new year will be announced over the coming weeks with hopes that Melbourne can be added.

“This is without doubt the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the BBL and we are excited with where it has landed,” said Cricket Australia’s Big Bash League head Alistair Dobson. “It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state should border conditions allow us to.”

All three of the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 players — spinner Rashid Khan, batsman Dawid Malan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi — have signed on to play the tournament.

The action will start in Hobart with the Hurricanes facing the Sydney Sixers before the Melbourne Stars take on Brisbane Heat a day later in Canberra.

Australia Big Bash League Cricket
 
