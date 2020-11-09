Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah to miss PSL play-offs after positive coronavirus test

All-rounder was to represent Multan in the knockout stage

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh’s veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

As per Cricbuzz, the development was confirmed by an official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The development will end the prospect of Mahmudullah’s participation in the knockout phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five where he was drafted by Multan Sultans as a replacement of England’s star all-rounder Moeen Ali.

”Mahmudullah was tested corona positive and will not be able to take part in the upcoming PSL play-offs,” a BCB official was quoted saying in the report.

Table-toppers Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the play-off on November 14 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Moreover, England batsman Liam Livingstone also opted to skip the tournament due to international duties. The Peshawar Zalmi player has been replaced with fast-bowler Saqib Mahmood.






 

 
 

 



