Babar opens up about failure in third ODI against Zimbabwe

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that he is working on the prospect of becoming a match finisher.

The Lahore-born batsman, who is praised for his ability and tenacity to give solid performances on big occasions, has come under criticism for not finishing the game especially after he lost his wicket in the dying moments during a ODI against Zimbabwe last month where he scored a brilliant century as well.

In a conversation with Cricket Pakistan, Babar accepted that it is his responsibility to finish matches for the national side and he is working to improve that aspect of the game.

“I agree that when a player is set..he should finish the match,” the 26-year-old said. “I wasn’t able to finish the match against Zimbabwe despite scoring hundred and I think we lost that match because of me but I’m trying to improve this part of my batting, which was also evident in PSL, and hopefully in the future I won’t repeat the same mistake.”

Babar has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests, 77 ODIs and 44 T20Is where he has managed to score 7,306 runs which included 17 centuries and 47 half-centuries.