Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam believes the presence of former captains in the squad for New Zealand tour is highly beneficial for his side.

The right-handed batsman took over the reins of the ODI and T20I side from wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed following the Sri Lanka series in 2019.

The 26-year-old was then named the frontman in the five-day format after the England tour came to an end.

The Karachi Kings batsman, speaking in Samaa TV program Sports Action, said that the inclusion of the former captains will help the side in winning games during the five-match tour.

“Their presence is of importance for the team as it helps the youngsters,” he said. “As I recall my experience as a player, I played with senior players like Azhar Ali, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed and I gained confidence from it.”

He said that their tips come in handy when you can’t figure out a solution to the problems.

The Green Caps are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches against the Black Caps in December and January.