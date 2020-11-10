Babar Azam replaces Azhar Ali as Pakistan’s Test captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of star batsman Babar Azam as the Test captain.

The Lahore-born batsman, who is already leading the side in the ODI and T20I teams, replaces Azhar Ali who was under fire for his performances and leadership qualities.

The governing body made the announcement in a statement on its website.

“Babar Azam has been appointed as Pakistan Test captain, which now makes him the captain across all three formats,” the press release read. “His first assignment will be to captain Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from 26-30 December and 3-7 January, respectively.”

Babar said that he was honoured after being named the frontman in the longest format.

“I feel truly honoured to have been appointed Test captain and join some of the most iconic players who have captained Pakistan in the purist format of the game,” he was quoted saying in the press release. “I can now say with conviction that dreams can come true only if you chase them with honesty, dedication and commitment.”

“I am ready and prepared to take up the additional responsibility and the fact which gives me additional confidence is that I can do the job is the experience that is available to me in the changing room in the shape of the players and support staff.”