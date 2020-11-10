Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam replaces Azhar Ali as Pakistan’s Test captain

Batsman says he is proud to lead the Green Caps

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Babar Azam replaces Azhar Ali as Pakistan’s Test captain

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of star batsman Babar Azam as the Test captain.

The Lahore-born batsman, who is already leading the side in the ODI and T20I teams, replaces Azhar Ali who was under fire for his performances and leadership qualities.

The governing body made the announcement in a statement on its website.

“Babar Azam has been appointed as Pakistan Test captain, which now makes him the captain across all three formats,” the press release read. “His first assignment will be to captain Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from 26-30 December and 3-7 January, respectively.”

Babar said that he was honoured after being named the frontman in the longest format.

“I feel truly honoured to have been appointed Test captain and join some of the most iconic players who have captained Pakistan in the purist format of the game,” he was quoted saying in the press release. “I can now say with conviction that dreams can come true only if you chase them with honesty, dedication and commitment.”

“I am ready and prepared to take up the additional responsibility and the fact which gives me additional confidence is that I can do the job is the experience that is available to me in the changing room in the shape of the players and support staff.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
azhar ali Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Babar Azam, Babar Azam Test captain,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
PCB decides to appoint Babar Azam as Test captain: reports
Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away
Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away
PCB offers high-performance centre job to Younis Khan: reports
PCB offers high-performance centre job to Younis Khan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.