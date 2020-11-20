Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam opens up about grouping rumours in Pakistan team

Skipper believes he will captain ‘nice, young bunch of players’

Posted: Nov 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that there are no groups with personal interests within the national side.

The 26-year-old batsman made the statement during a press conference on Friday.

“There is no such thing like that within the team,” the batsman replied to a question. “They are nice and young bunch of players.”

He added that the team itself is a group. “It is not like players with interests have separated themselves from the rest. They wholeheartedly respect each other’s accomplishments.”

The Karachi Kings’ star batsman went on to say that he enjoys performing under pressure. “There is a lot of fun when playing under pressure. I try to push myself every time and take responsibility.”

Babar believes that every player aims to put on a match-winning performance. “On a personal note, I try to score a century when I play against teams like England and Australia. So, I prepare according to that mindset.”

 The right-hander said that the management has instructed him to play freely in New Zealand irrespective of the results.

“They have shown full confidence in me as a captain and have told me to play freely irrespective of how the team performs. I am in their long-term plans.”

