Azhar’s Test captaincy fate to be decided next week: reports

Veteran batsman Azhar Ali’s fate as Test captain of the Pakistan cricket team will be reportedly decided next week.

The right-handed batsman has been under increasing pressure after series of unimpressive performances as the leader of the national side in the five-day format.

Azhar’s captaincy came under severe scrutiny after the Green Caps suffered a shocking defeat against England in the first of three-Test series, despite being in commanding position for most of the match.

Sources close to the matter have confirmed that Azhar’s Test captaincy fate will be decided next week.

It is believed that the hierarchy of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already decided to remove Azhar from the captaincy role and the final decision is expected in the coming days.

The sources also confirmed that star Babar Azam, who is already the captain of the national team in the white-ball cricket, is the front runner to replace Azhar as the leader in the five-day format.

If the development will take place, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will be appointed as the vice-captain in all three formats.