Australia top ICC WTC standings after points system amendments

Australia topped the standings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) after introducing amendments to the points systems.

The cricket’s governing body has decided that the finalists will be decided on the basis of the percentage of points earned by each team.

ICC, in a press release, mentioned that its Cricket Committee, headed by former India captain and coach Anil Kumble, made the suggestions which were approved by the board.

“The Board approved a recommendation from the ICC Cricket Committee, headed by Anil Kumble, to change the competition terms for the event to determine how series affected by the global pandemic are accounted for on the points table,” the ICC stated in its press release.

Kangaroos, who have played three series, were initially trailing behind India on points. However, the amendment in the system saw them gain percentage point of 82.2 which supersedes Virat Kohli-led unit’s 75 points.

England and New Zealand stand at third and fourth positions with 60.8 and 50.0 percentage points respectively.