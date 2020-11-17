Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

ATP Finals: Djokovic thrashes Schwartzman, Medvedev outclasses Zverev

Tournament kicked off in London on Monday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
ATP Finals: Djokovic thrashes Schwartzman, Medvedev outclasses Zverev

Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on Monday to launch his campaign for a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP Finals as Daniil Medvedev outfought former champion Alexander Zverev.

The world number one crushed Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round-robin match in Group Tokyo 1970 before Russia’s Medvedev triumphed 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic, who has already sealed the year-end number one spot for a record-equalling sixth time, is aiming to match the absent Roger Federer, who holds the record of six ATP Finals wins.

The Serbian, 33, has enjoyed another sparkling season despite the coronavirus interruption, winning four titles including the Australian Open.

He came into the match at an empty O2 Arena with a 5-0 record against the diminutive Schwartzman but the debutant started impressively, breaking Djokovic in the third game.

However, the top seed broke back immediately and took his game up a notch, breaking again and converting his first set point with a powerful serve down the T.

Two more breaks in the second set were enough to take Djokovic to a comfortable win against his outclassed opponent.

The Serbian admitted he had started slowly but said he was pleased with his game as the match wore on.

“In the second set I started swinging through the ball a bit more, bit less hesitation from both corners and I was very pleased with the way I played in the second set especially,” he said.

Empty stands

The five-time champion said he was missing the fans, who usually pack the cavernous O2 Arena for the elite eight-man event.

“I’ve been playing the ATP Finals in this arena for many years and I’ve been blessed to experience some incredible matches and atmospheres and it feels very strange to play in front of empty stands,” he said.

The evening contest between Medvedev and Zverev was a rematch of last week’s Paris Masters final, where the Russian came out on top.

Both players struggled to hold serve in an intense start to the contest on Monday, swapping breaks as they struggled to catch their breath.

Fifth-seed Zverev hit four double faults in his first two service games to set the tone and struggled to find a rhythm behind his second serve throughout the whole match, losing 15 out of 19 points.

Medvedev, who lost all three matches on his first appearance at the ATP Finals last year, broke again in the sixth game to take the first set.

The pair settled into more of a rhythm on serve in the second set but 2018 champion Zverev blinked first, broken in the seventh game as his shoulders slumped.

Medvedev, spotting the German far back behind the baseline, slipped in an underarm serve in the following game, holding serve before closing out the match to love, completing his triumph with a leaping backhand winner.

There were 15 break points in the match, Medvedev saving five of the six he faced.

The Russian fourth seed said his win at the Paris Masters had given him confidence, describing Monday’s battle as exhausting.

“The intensity of the match was one of the most I had in my career so actually second set for both of us was easier to make some winners because we were both tired so we couldn’t run anymore,” he said. “There were some amazing rallies. I’m happy that I came out on top of this battle.”

World number two Rafael Nadal, chasing his first ATP Finals crown, won his first match in Group London 2020 on Sunday, along with US Open Dominic Thiem.

The O2 Arena is hosting the ATP Finals for the 12th and final season before the year-end championships moves to Turin next year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Alexander Zverev ATP Finals Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
psl 5 predictions psl 5 prediction psl 5 winner prediction Who will win Psl 5 who will win psl 2020 who will win psl final 2020 psl 5 winner 2020 who will win
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over...
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over Sultans
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
PCB appoints first female governing board member
PCB appoints first female governing board member
Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince
Multan Sultans name replacements for Mahmudullah, James Vince
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against...
Usman Qadir spins Pakistan to thumping third T20I win against Zimbabwe
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Pakistan drop Asad Shafiq from New Zealand tour squad
Pakistan drop Asad Shafiq from New Zealand tour squad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.