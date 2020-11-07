Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Hockey

Army, Wapda extend unbeaten run in National Senior Hockey Championship

Side register wins over Navy, Police respectively in contrasting fashion

Nov 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Army, Wapda extend unbeaten run in National Senior Hockey Championship

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Army and Wapda registered their second straight win in the 66th National Senior Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Pakistan Army registered a close 3-2 win over Pakistan Navy, courtesy of two goals by Mohammad Abbas whereas Arsalan found the net once.

Mohammad Sawer and Zulqarnain scored the goals for the losing team on the day.

On the other hand, Samiullah netted a hat-trick as Wapda registered a thumping 7-2 win against Pakistan Police.

Aleem Bilal found the net twice whereas Ijaz Ahmed and Umar Bhutta also got their names in the goal-scorer’s sheet once. Hamza scored the two goals for Police.

Goals by captain Shahbaz and Ahmar Ali helped Pakistan Air Force hand a 2-1 defeat to Port Qasim Authority.

Abuzar scored the only goal for the Port Qasim.

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) registered a 1-0 victory over Mari Petroleum in a close knit contest. Abubakar was the only goalscorer in the fixture.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) put on a commanding performance to hand a 6-1 defeat to Punjab.

Zeeshan and Mubashir scored twice each whereas Ali Shan and Ahmed Nadeem found the net once as well.

Hannan was the only goal scorer for the Punjab team.

