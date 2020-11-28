Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive

This brings the number of affected players to seven.

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive

Photo: AFP

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said that another member of the Pakistan touring squad has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the number of affected players to seven.

“One additional member of the Pakistan Cricket squad has today tested positive during routine testing,” the health ministry said in a statement. “The remainder of the results from the squad’s Day 3 swab testing – apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative.”

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad are in New Zealand where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests.

Earlier, six members of the team were tested positive for the disease.

The New Zealand Government claimed that the several players in the touring squad were found to be violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against the disease.

The touring side were issued a warning that it would be sent back if found to be violating the SOPs for the second time.

