Abdullah urges youngsters to ‘keep working hard’ after T20I debut

Right-hander played first game for Pakistan against Zimbabwe on Tuesday

Photo: AFP

Young batsman Abdullah Shafique has urged youngsters to continue working hard after making his T20I debut in the match against Zimbabwe.

The 20-year-old played a crucial knock in helping the Men in Green in securing a series sweep against the visitors on Tuesday where he remained 41 not out off 33 balls in the chase of 130.

Talking to the media after the match, Abdullah admitted that he has been lucky to get a chance so early in his career but urged youngsters to keep working hard.

“I do consider myself a bit lucky that after performing in just one tournament—National T20 Cup— I was selected in the squad,” he said. “I am really thankful for everyone’s support. But I want to ask young players to keep working hard as their day will also come.”

Abdullah was also asked about his cautious approach in the match on Tuesday to which he responded by saying: “I was a bit more cautious today because it was my first international match. I will work on improving that aspect in the future.”

The right-hander came into limelight after scoring a century on T20 debut while playing for Central Punjab in the match against Southern Punjab during the recently concluded National T20 Cup.

